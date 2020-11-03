Letter: Kudos to Tucson J for Outstanding Sculpture Opening

The saying that good things come in threes was never truer than October 25, the date of the Tucson Jewish Community Center’s Sculpture Garden Show opening.The fortuitous drop in temperature made it possible for me to attend this primarily outdoor, socially distanced event, and it gave attendees a release from the lockdown that relentless heat and COVID-19 had imposed these past months. Hearing comments from a few of the artists was an extra treat.
The Sculpture Garden presently houses not only the J’s permanent collection of over 40 sculptures but winners of this year’s juried art competition.
The adjacent Garden of Hope, a more intimate space, has a message of hope next to each sculpture.
As my tour wrapped up, I made a stop at the J’s indoor art gallery to admire a collection of sculptures and drawings by artist Curt Brill.
Thank you Tucson J for giving the community a chance to temporarily set aside our COVID concerns and uplift our collective soul.
Barbara Russek
North Side
