 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Kudos to Tucson J for Outstanding Sculpture Opening
View Comments

Letter: Kudos to Tucson J for Outstanding Sculpture Opening

The saying that good things come in threes was never truer than October 25, the date of the Tucson Jewish Community Center’s Sculpture Garden Show opening.The fortuitous drop in temperature made it possible for me to attend this primarily outdoor, socially distanced event, and it gave attendees a release from the lockdown that relentless heat and COVID-19 had imposed these past months. Hearing comments from a few of the artists was an extra treat.

The Sculpture Garden presently houses not only the J’s permanent collection of over 40 sculptures but winners of this year’s juried art competition.

The adjacent Garden of Hope, a more intimate space, has a message of hope next to each sculpture.

As my tour wrapped up, I made a stop at the J’s indoor art gallery to admire a collection of sculptures and drawings by artist Curt Brill.

Thank you Tucson J for giving the community a chance to temporarily set aside our COVID concerns and uplift our collective soul.

Barbara Russek

North Side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Fire Sean Miller

Overwhelming evidence that some Level 1 NCAA violations include Coach Sean Miller. My history at the UofA started in 1964 as a freshman, conti…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News