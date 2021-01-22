Letter: Kudos to Tucson Medical Center

Once in a while things are done right! Both of us being over 75 years of age, we were naturally concerned with obtaining vaccinations against the coronavirus virus. We attempted to register for shots at a number of websites but were astounded by their poor quality, which made using them quite frustrating. Finally, we did what we should have done in the beginning and logged into the Pima County website, pima.gov/covid19vaccine, which was very easy to navigate. We selected Tucson Medical Center, and were able to get an appointment within two days. We were vaccinated today. What really impressed us was the total professionalism of the TMC staff. The process was very well organized, with sufficient staff who were friendly and helpful. It totally renewed our faith that things could, at least in some cases, be done right.
Gerry Maggiora Sandra Marshall
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.