At a time when athletics seem to overshadow academics, it was refreshing to read that University of Arizona athletes posted their highest grade point average ever for the fall semester. This deserved to be put on the front page of the sports section not relegated to page seven. I'd also urge the Star to share weekly biographies of those athletes who excel in the classroom as they are truly great role models for today's youth.
Charles Schultz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.