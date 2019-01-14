The change to a local talkshow format at KVOI has eliminated a necessary counterweight to other more left-oriented news sources. I read a variety of news sources and subscribe to the Star. The loss of voices like Dennis Prager, Michael Medved, and Ben Shapiro is not only a deprivation but an outrage. The notion that chat about local sports teams could supplant programs that deal with issues on the national and international scale could only gratify someone like Zippy the Pinhead.
Jeffrey Hall
Three Points
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.