The change to a local talkshow format at KVOI has eliminated a necessary counterweight to other more left-oriented news sources. I read a variety of news sources and subscribe to the Star. The loss of voices like Dennis Prager, Michael Medved, and Ben Shapiro is not only a deprivation but an outrage. The notion that chat about local sports teams could supplant programs that deal with issues on the national and international scale could only gratify someone like Zippy the Pinhead.

Jeffrey Hall

Three Points

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Tags

Comments may be used in print.

Load comments