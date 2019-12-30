Letter: KXCI Radio and Democracy Now

Local public radio station KXCI just sent out their year end fund-raising letter. I will not donate another dime to KXCI as long as they continue to run a political news show every week day called Democracy Now. This left-leaning show is targeted mostly to progressive Democrat voters. As a Conservative person (Republican) with Conservative views I find the Democracy Now! news to be biased and one sided. I won't listen to it. It insults my intelligence and angers me most of the time.
I know there are many other Republican voters in Tucson who feel the same way I do about Democracy Now. KXCI should drop this news show in favor of local news or more music. Until they do, KXCI is continuing to serve a particular demographic and that is Democrats and I won’t be donating.
Curtis Simpson
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.