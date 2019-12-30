Letter: KXCI Radio and Democracy Now
View Comments

Letter: KXCI Radio and Democracy Now

Local public radio station KXCI just sent out their year end fund-raising letter. I will not donate another dime to KXCI as long as they continue to run a political news show every week day called Democracy Now. This left-leaning show is targeted mostly to progressive Democrat voters. As a Conservative person (Republican) with Conservative views I find the Democracy Now! news to be biased and one sided. I won't listen to it. It insults my intelligence and angers me most of the time.

I know there are many other Republican voters in Tucson who feel the same way I do about Democracy Now. KXCI should drop this news show in favor of local news or more music. Until they do, KXCI is continuing to serve a particular demographic and that is Democrats and I won’t be donating.

Curtis Simpson

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Rosemont Mine

Curious that a writer uses "national security" as a reason for supporting Hudbay's appeal of a federal judge's ruling that blocks the proposed…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News