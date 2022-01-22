 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Kyrsten Sinema
Dear Arizona Democrats, Please, please primary Sinema when she is up for reelection and be sure to nominate a far left progressive instead. You seem to have forgotten that it was not the progressive vote which got Sinema into office, but the votes of independents and disaffected Republicans. These voters are by no means on board with the progressive agenda. Other than her staunch opposition to nuking the filibuster, Sinema's voting record is a Democrat's dream. So go ahead and get rid of her.

Helen Moulton

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

