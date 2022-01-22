Letter: Kyrsten Sinema

Dear Arizona Democrats, Please, please primary Sinema when she is up for reelection and be sure to nominate a far left progressive instead. You seem to have forgotten that it was not the progressive vote which got Sinema into office, but the votes of independents and disaffected Republicans. These voters are by no means on board with the progressive agenda. Other than her staunch opposition to nuking the filibuster, Sinema's voting record is a Democrat's dream. So go ahead and get rid of her.
Helen Moulton
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.