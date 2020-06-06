Letter: La Palma detainees in Quarantine at risk, without legal help
The dangerous conditions of crowding, lack of sanitation, and positive COVID-19 cases are life threatening for detainees in CoreCivic's La Palma facility. These detainees in quarantine, awaiting hearings regarding seeking legal asylum or lack of proper paperwork, have no access to legal representation or hearings, according to Arizona Republic and Arizona Daily Star reporting. We call on our state Senators McSally and Sinema to join Sen. Udall for Department of Homeland Security Inspector General investigation of these conditions. We see pictures of La Palma from 2015, but since the 2018 ICE contract, we see no pictures. Only through letters to family and press stories are we aware of this tragedy.

We demand action now before someone dies. We know the history of the Japanese American detainees suffering from racism and detention camps, and we say “NEVER AGAIN!” to this treatment of human beings in our state and our United States of America.

We expect bipartisan anti-racism action by all our elected officials and public servants. NOW!

Lynn Price

West side

