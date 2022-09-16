Letter: labor controversies

Recent comments surrounding Labor Day point up the tremendous flux in today's labor market: demands for minimum wage, (weak) ascendancy of unions, massive worker shortages, robots replacing humans, effect of baby-boomer retirements, management vs. employees. But for some historical context, I recommend seeing Lynn Nottage's Pulitzer prize-winning play SWEAT. It's a modern play but with historical echoes and is on view at Rogue Theatre through September 25. The plot is riveting, and the acting, direction and setting just superb. You'll leave with lots to think about.