Letter: Lack of Arizona Water
Letter: Lack of Arizona Water

﻿Re: the May 17 article "Arizona's aquifers remain at risk."

I read the article on May 17 titled Arizona Aquifers Remain at Risk. The answer to that problem is in the last paragraph on page two quoting the Arizona State University’s kyl Center for Water Policy, mentioning, ‘It is not too late for a course correction, but that will require that Arizonans face the truth and make bold choices. It will also demand courageous leadership.’

Courageous Leadership - something we are missing.

Our Leadership is only interested in growth.

Jose Salgado

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

