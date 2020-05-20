Letter: Lack of Border Patrol Personnel at Nogales Border
Letter: Lack of Border Patrol Personnel at Nogales Border

My recent return from a dentist appointment in Nogales was terrible. The line was extremely long and difficult to social distance because so many people were waiting to cross the border. I and hundreds of others waited for over 7½ hours to get to the processing room. There were only two U.S. border patrol people working and only two people could enter at a time. There could have been 2-4 more border personnel working to safely process people to cut down the waiting time and congestion.

This appeared to me to be a bad example of the current administration’s attempt to curb border crossing while using the COVID-19 virus as a reason for so few personnel at the border. This was more than just an inconvenience. It actually created a more dangerous situation with people having to wait so long and in close proximity.

Gail Schumacher

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

