I am season ticket holder for AZWBB and also a retired Recruiting Director for a F100 company. I am very disturbed by the actions of Connor, Clark, Ware et al. My neighbors described them as "rude, selfish, spoiled brats," and I cannot disagree. Madi and Paris are worshiped by fans here and Ware had her entire rehabilitation paid by UA, and how do they repay us? By leaving! Where is the loyalty that should be there for the gifts of love they have received from us who care so much? Loyalty and appreciation are characteristics that serve one well and foster success in life endeavors. Yet these players have chosen to discard them at will, breaking the hearts of our huge fan base and community as a whole. Were I to later interview them for a position with my organization, they would not be hired. Prove me wrong ladies and stay at the UofA. We love you. Nowhere is the grass greener.