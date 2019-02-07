Increasingly, the Star reserves a whole page for letters to the editor. This makes it much easier for individual writers to get their comments published, and so we seem to be in a good position to allow more voices to be heard. Letters should be of relevance for the public at large, should offer different perspectives, maybe provoke, and stimulate discussion. Unfortunately, the present situation amounts to inflation and almost meaninglessness. On Feb. 7, for instance, there were comments on wrestlers, wash cleanup volunteers, brave chaplains, the need for all women to have a right to an abortion, raising of taxes, on Pres. Trump who “cannot tell truth,” the razor wire at the border, Pres. Trump’s refusal to listen to his intelligence officers, and the Electoral College. This is now a helter-skelter of idiosyncratic opinions of little relevance strewn across the page. Everything goes, every opinion counts, this is very cheap, and serves less and less any purpose. Please, discriminate and encourage more serious political exchanges, not chatter.
Albrecht Classen
Midtown
