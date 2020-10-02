Letter: Lack of enforcement in the Covid-19 era

After reading Maria Hernandez's op ed about the lack of enforcement of safety rules at the Ralph's Supermarket where she works, I immediately sent an email to Kroger expressing my dismay. Perhaps if Kroger made more of an effort to demand that its subsidiaries enforced company policies there would be less danger of the virus spreading in their stores. I live just west of downtown and have noted nearly complete compliance with safety rules at supermarkets in the area. However, I have been told that this is not the case in other areas in and around Tucson. Until a viable vaccine is developed and distributed people should adhere to safety rules for their own good as well as for the good of others.
THOMAS Giannini
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
