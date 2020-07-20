Letter: Lack of morgue space
View Comments

Letter: Lack of morgue space

The local television news aired a story tonight about hospital morgue overloads and the necessity of greater corpse storage capacity. These reports declared that the overload was not due to COVID deaths, but rather to funeral home backlogs.

How stupid do they think the public is??? Are we to attribute this backlog to illegal fireworks deaths and drunk driving killers??? How can these supposed 'journalists look into the camera and say these things with a straight face. They should be ashamed.

John Eggert

Benson

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: McSally appointment

In response to the letter about McSally's appointment to the Senate: When Gov. Ducey appointed McSally to the Senate, someone wrote in that it…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News