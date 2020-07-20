Letter: Lack of morgue space

The local television news aired a story tonight about hospital morgue overloads and the necessity of greater corpse storage capacity. These reports declared that the overload was not due to COVID deaths, but rather to funeral home backlogs.
How stupid do they think the public is??? Are we to attribute this backlog to illegal fireworks deaths and drunk driving killers??? How can these supposed 'journalists look into the camera and say these things with a straight face. They should be ashamed.
John Eggert
Benson
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
