I am getting sick and tired of the pages upon pages of Basketball articles. We get pages of players who left after 1 year. We get articles about a coach who is the HIGHEST paid State employee who in my opinion CANNOT COACH. We get articles about players who will not attend the U of A. We get almost NO coverage of the other sports that aren't Football or Men's Basketball Last night our Women's Soccer team played in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. They played against the Number 4 seed Penn State. In my opinion they played up to the level or better than a team that all thought was the superior team. They lost in overtime, but not because they were inferior, just not as lucky. Yet, this morning there was about a 4 line story about them and the game. But the major story in the Sports Section was a ONE THIRD PAGE story about a Men's Basketball Player who was KICKED off the Team.
Steve Feldman
Sahuarita
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.