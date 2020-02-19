Letter: Lack of support and services across the mental health board

Re: the Feb. 16 article "Right-to-die group reassembles here after rift with national outfit."
I was struck by the irony of two articles in the Sunday, 2/16/20 newspaper, which seemed to me like two sides of the same coin. We lack support/services for those who legitimately want to end their lives due to suffering/pain ("Right-to-die group reassembles") while we also lack the support/services for those who are contemplating suicide for mental health reasons/issues ("Beds for psychiatric care scarce as suicide rate rises"). Underlying both is a profound discomfort with addressing death and dying in our society, as well as mental health issues.
Tim Wernette
Foothills
