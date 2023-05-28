Re: the May 21 article "It's OK to ask O'odham about plans for land."

Till Steller’s suggestion we ask for specifics on pending transfer of 10 acres to Tohono O’odham Nation is appropriate.

This lack of transparency without public engagement reminds me of another Ward 1 back-room deal, the 2013 proposed sale of El Rio Golf Course to Grand Canyon University at below market price.

As generational Tucsonans may remember, that property complex was a type consolation offered to Barrio Libre neighborhood that was razed in 1960’s and 1970’s to build the Tucson Community Center and surrounding gentrification. With this history and the proposal’s lack of transparency, insulted barrio residents voiced strong objections and the proposal was withdrawn.

Ward 1 developers have received massive giveaways while residents continually pay more in taxes, utilities, fees and basics. The Caterpillar building received 50 million in incentives while parks and public services are funding starved.

Tucson could elect officials that make developers pay their fair share instead of shifting expenses to citizens with transparency and public engagement for proposals impacting neighborhoods.

Candace Charvoz Frank

West side