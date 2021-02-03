 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Lady Liberty
View Comments

Letter: Lady Liberty

  • Comments

Now that the most corrupt and dishonest official in our modern era has been ousted I believe a new initiative for the whole country, young, old, and in between is in order.

We need to re introduce the Statue of Liberty, her history and what she has signified back to everyone in this country. The vile and seditious person who has ruled in our capitol has done everything possible to eliminate and erase her from our shores and our minds. Indeed, does she still stand ?? What do her words mean ??

Here in Arizona we could parlay the attempt to do away with her into a lesson. We should re introduce the old institution of confinement in "the stocks". How fitting to see Finchem, Gosar, Biggs and their gang for a few days there with the sign "I tried to overthrow our country".

Timothy Canny

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Recall Mark Finchem

I have tried to talk to all my representatives in CD-11 since November 19th. All but one has spoken with me, Mark Finchem refuses. Instead, Fi…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News