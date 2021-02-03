Letter: Lady Liberty

Now that the most corrupt and dishonest official in our modern era has been ousted I believe a new initiative for the whole country, young, old, and in between is in order.
We need to re introduce the Statue of Liberty, her history and what she has signified back to everyone in this country. The vile and seditious person who has ruled in our capitol has done everything possible to eliminate and erase her from our shores and our minds. Indeed, does she still stand ?? What do her words mean ??
Here in Arizona we could parlay the attempt to do away with her into a lesson. We should re introduce the old institution of confinement in "the stocks". How fitting to see Finchem, Gosar, Biggs and their gang for a few days there with the sign "I tried to overthrow our country".
Timothy Canny
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.