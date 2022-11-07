 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Lake and Finchem Do Not Want Democracy

Ms. Lake and Mr. Finchem say they will accept the election results if they win but won't say if they will or won't accept them if they lose. The Republican candidate for governor in Wisconsin just said what that means. "If I'm governor Republicans will never lose an election in Wisconsin again." I heard the audio of this statement. That means he will rig every election he can. This is just like candidates saying they can't lose, but if they do it is due to voter fraud. So according to them, why have elections? So much for democracy.

Don Ries

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

