Letter: Lake Chosen over Lawyer Robson

In selecting the republican candidate for AZ governor in the recent primary election, voters turned down Karrin Robson and chose Kari Lake instead. Lake, a recent local newscaster, apparently is qualified to be the next governor as opposed to Robson; a principal of a real estate/zoning law firm, staff assistant for President Ronald Reagan’s economic policy council, staff assistant for the Office of Cabinet Affairs in the administration of George H.W. Bush, and a member of the Arizona Board of Regents from 2017 until 2021. Robson has a BA degree in history, political science and her JD from ASU College of Law. Lake has a BA degree in both communications and journalism. It seems obvious that if concerned voters don’t care to go to the polls in November then a totally unqualified candidate will become AZ governor and further embrace the cult that the Republican party has become.