Letter: Lake Powell/Glen Canyon

Re: the Dec. 11 article "Lake Powell's record low levels confound tourists, businesses, Park Service."

Thank you Tony Davis and Kelly Presnell for the extensive article on the conditions then, now and potentially in the future at Lake Powell. Beautiful country prior to the dam. Beautiful recreation area after the waters submerged the land. Sadness and concern as the waters recede. Gladness to see the landmarks emerge once again. No easy answers except perhaps for the West to wake up and stop relying on the waters of the Colorado River to continue supporting our lifestyles.

Barbra Kingman

Southwest side

