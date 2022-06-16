Letter: Lake-Trump; Good to Know!

Kari Lake, thanks for posting Trump's picture alongside yours on your campaign posters as now I know everything about you I need to know.

I know you're a climate-change denyer which would not bode well for Arizona. I know you're prejudiced and would make excuses for white supremist' s actions. I know you're a sore loser and would refute election results not in your favor despite every piece of evidence to the contrary; even from your own family.

I know you're an admirer of the murderous Vladimir Putin and thus by default, a supporter of his heinous actions in Ukraine. I know you'll promise us the moon as in Mexico paying for an ecologically disastrous border wall and conveniently forget you said it.

I know you'll take the oath of office and swear to uphold our constitution...until there's a time to your advantage not to. Yup, all I need to know.

William Ohl II

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

