Letter: Lake's Candidacy

Open Letter to Jim Click
Mr. Click,
Recent news reports indicate that you will be actively supporting Kari Lake for governor. You have been a pillar in our community for decades, having established thriving businesses here. You have gained our admiration for underwriting so many worthy causes every year. To think you would support someone who denies that President Biden won the 2020 election is disheartening. Moreover, Ms. Lake promotes the QAnon conspiracy theory. Your support of her candidacy would suggest you also believe these assertions and theories.
An editorial in today’s Daily Star (7/20) boosts the candidacy of another State Republican candidate, Blake Masters (“Despite his numerous flaws, Masters is best candidate”). Yet the author admits he will have to hold his nose to vote for Masters. And he goes on to state that “Kari Lake’s candidacy is an insult to thinking individuals.” Mr. Click, please reconsider your decision to support Lake.
Dale Keyes
Downtown
