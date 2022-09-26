Letter: Lake's Candidacy

Recent news reports indicate that you will be actively supporting Kari Lake for governor. You have been a pillar in our community for decades, having established thriving businesses here. You have gained our admiration for underwriting so many worthy causes every year. To think you would support someone who denies that President Biden won the 2020 election is disheartening. Moreover, Ms. Lake promotes the QAnon conspiracy theory. Your support of her candidacy would suggest you also believe these assertions and theories.