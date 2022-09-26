 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Lake's Candidacy

  • Comments

Open Letter to Jim Click

Mr. Click,

Recent news reports indicate that you will be actively supporting Kari Lake for governor. You have been a pillar in our community for decades, having established thriving businesses here. You have gained our admiration for underwriting so many worthy causes every year. To think you would support someone who denies that President Biden won the 2020 election is disheartening. Moreover, Ms. Lake promotes the QAnon conspiracy theory. Your support of her candidacy would suggest you also believe these assertions and theories.

An editorial in today’s Daily Star (7/20) boosts the candidacy of another State Republican candidate, Blake Masters (“Despite his numerous flaws, Masters is best candidate”). Yet the author admits he will have to hold his nose to vote for Masters. And he goes on to state that “Kari Lake’s candidacy is an insult to thinking individuals.” Mr. Click, please reconsider your decision to support Lake.

People are also reading…

Dale Keyes

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Lee Enterprises

75 daily newspapers across the land (26 states) have deleted numerous features several weeks ago, notably popular comic strips and puzzles res…

Letter: Hobbs vs Lake

Only in the bizarro world of the Left does Katie Hobbs become a hero for refusing to debate Kari Lake. Hobbs, who was sued successfully for ra…

Letter: Katie Hobbs is Right!

Thank you, Katie Hobbs, for pointing out the elephant in the room. Televised political debates have become circuses with inept ringmasters. Th…

Letter: Changes in the Star

You have published many letters from readers who are upset with recent changes to the Star. Most seem to believe the decision was made here in…

Letter: Snake in Wolf's Clothing?

US Senate candidate Brake Masters has been busy making his website less Trumpy. This despite his avowed supplication to the Trump gospel that …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News