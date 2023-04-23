Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb is another right-wing extremist hiding under a cowboy hat asking AZ voters to ignore the truth. Like Finchem, Lamb fiercely supported “Stop the Steal” and the Jan 6th insurrectionists but his ties to dangerous conspiracy theories go further.

Lamb’s a founding member of the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association believing sheriffs have sole authority to interpret and uphold laws and they’re not accountable to any level of government oversight. Lamb is closely tied to the discredited True the Vote organization and formed his own fringe group known as Protect America Now.

While supposedly serving and protecting, Lamb bullied an elderly woman following a Pinal County Board of Supervisors meeting because she spoke up against some of his extreme political positions. The voters of Arizona should be very careful about whom we send to the U.S. Senate. Voters rejected Mark Finchem’s dangerous politics and should view Mark Lamb in the same way.

Ralph Atchue

Oro Valley