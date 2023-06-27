As a long-time resident of Ward 6, I was discouraged to read in Sunday’s paper that Tucson City Councilman Steve Kozachik felt the need to throw not-so-subtle jabs at Ward 1 Council Member Lane Santa Cruz without having the courage to mention her by name. At a time when many politicians are seeking to disenfranchise voters, she is making government more accessible by bringing it to the people through innovative programs such as participatory budgeting in which residents get to decide how their taxpayer dollars are spent. During her first term, Lane has been a champion for progressive, forward-thinking policies that center the most vulnerable communities. She has been a staunch advocate for affordable housing, safer streets for pedestrians and cyclists, and climate action. For these reasons and many more, I encourage my fellow Tucsonans to re-elect Lane Santa Cruz to the Tucson City Council!