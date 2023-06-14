Re: the June 6 letter "Sit this one out, Raul."

I am responding to a letter directed at me by former Tucson Councilman Jerry Anderson. Mr. Anderson praises my reputation as an elected official but claims my support for Councilmember Lane Santa Cruz for Ward One will soil that reputation. Mr. Anderson supports the opponent, Miguel Ortega, who has run unsuccessfully for various public offices and has never received my support or vote. Mr. Anderson has a right to his preferred candidate, but just because it is different than my own does not imply that my reputation is at stake.

Tucson is my hometown and Ward One is where I have always lived and worked. I take my endorsements for this seat seriously. Moving forward, we face challenging transitions in this city, and we need leadership that thinks beyond their nose. Climate change, equity, housing, water, our children and their education – we need leaders who have the compassion, intellect, and strength to speak and act upon policies that are forward-looking. For these reasons, I support Lane Santa Cruz.

Raul Grijalva

West side