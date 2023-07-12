I had to laugh at the mailer in support of Lane Santa Cruz that I received. Referring to her opponent in the Ward 1 Democratic primary race, it blares in large type, all caps, "Miguel, Leave the Trash Talk Where it Belongs."

Whoever concocted that hasn't seen the video recently released of Lane Santa Cruz confronting Tucson Police in 2020 as they tried to manage a volatile crowd situation. Her language was worse than trash talk. This was a city council member talking to police who were having rocks and water bottles thrown at them.

Miguel Ortega is the best candidate in Ward 1. He will bring people together, not alienate them.

Debbie Collazo

West side