In Tim Steller's column entitled "It's YIMBY vs. NIMBY in Ward 1" Lane Santa Cruz made an error in her description of why there is not enough housing in Tucson.

Basically, the housing price increases before the 2008 crash and the increases of today have the same source in that interest rates were lowered by the Federal Reserve to absurdly low historic levels.

The last twenty years have seen a mostly very low fed rate, which has squeezed savers and boosted asset inequality in the world. It's class warfare at its worse. All the new housing in the world won't offset this squeeze. Cities can only try to mitigate the chronic fiscal damage done by the Federal Reserve.

Santa Cruz is helping the bigwigs in the community make money at the expense of taxpayers. If she doesn't know better, or as the $500 donation for Keri Silvyn shows, she does know better, she doesn't deserve the vote of the community.

Matt Somers

Midtown