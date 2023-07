A plea to temper the law, with respect to Mr. Tom Horne and Tucson's children.

Take me down to the river and throw me in.

I am yet a child. New to this place.

Frightened, wary, oh, please hold my hand.

The words run so fast and deep.

The current is strong. I am still small and weak.

Oh, won't you hold my hand, lift me up?

I might sink before I swim.

Oh, please, I beg you, lift me up that I don't drown.

John Irby

Southeast side