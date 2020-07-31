You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Language Matters - “Clean” Needs to Stay Clean, ACC
The Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC) staff recently released a new draft of its Energy Rules. Unfortunately, it did not include some vital pieces, like a renewed Energy Efficiency standard (expiring this year). Consequently, Commissioners Burns and Kennedy co-drafted another version of the Rules, better advancing clean energy in Arizona. These will strongly impact our future in renewable energy.

While both drafts include a renewable energy standard, the Burns-Kennedy measure requires more renewables sooner. Both require a “clean” standard too, which unfortunately includes nuclear power in the definition. Nuclear energy is not “clean” -- uranium mining and abandoned mines pollute the ground and water, usually in audacious environmental injustice to First Nations, and the waste is dangerous for thousands of years.

Including nuclear as “clean” energy means utility APS gets credit for Palo Verde nuclear plant, and it won’t have to invest as much in the truly clean energy economy Arizonans deserve, one based on clean affordable solar, wind, storage, and energy efficiency.

Catalina Ross

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

