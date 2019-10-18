Dear Editor:
Lanny Davis, hired lawyer and propaganda flak for the Vigneto Village developers, reasons that since the Arizona Department of Water Resources found no effect of the Vigneto project on the water supply of Benson, it logically follows that it could have no effect on the San Pedro River. No, it doesn't logically follow -- in fact Davis pulled a fast one -- the post hoc ergo propter hoc (after the fact therefore because of the fact) fallacy.
As an example, Tucson takes water from the far off Colorado River. Just because it imports water, does not mean that local sources (e.g. Santa Cruz River) have nort been run dry. The City of Benson is likely telling the Vigneto developers, "Don't you take our water!" The next closest source would be the San Pedro River, and hence the most likely victim.
Davis figures Arizonans failed logic. Not so.
Richard Sipan
Green Valley
