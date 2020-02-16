Letter: Lanny Davis Letter Lacks Disclosure

I read yesterdays (2/15) letter written by Lanny Davis titled " Benson Mayor right to support Vigneto." What I didn't read anywhere in the letter was a disclosure from Mr. Davis about his employer - El Dorado Holdings whose project is the aforementioned development near Benson. In his letter he mentions his lifelong pursuit of environmental issues. It would be easy to assume that an ardent environmental progressive was making a logical and well supported argument based on his strong resume except he as actually shilling for his employer.
Charles Racine
Green Valley
