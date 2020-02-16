Letter: Lanny Davis Letter Lacks Disclosure
View Comments

Letter: Lanny Davis Letter Lacks Disclosure

I read yesterdays (2/15) letter written by Lanny Davis titled " Benson Mayor right to support Vigneto." What I didn't read anywhere in the letter was a disclosure from Mr. Davis about his employer - El Dorado Holdings whose project is the aforementioned development near Benson. In his letter he mentions his lifelong pursuit of environmental issues. It would be easy to assume that an ardent environmental progressive was making a logical and well supported argument based on his strong resume except he as actually shilling for his employer.

Charles Racine

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Aerial fireworks

When reading my morning paper Thursday, I see where a Republican Senator from Sierra Vista wants to allow the residents of Pima and Maricopa C…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News