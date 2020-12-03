 Skip to main content
Letter: Las Posadas – The Journey To Bethlehem At A Desert And Border Community
Our desert night stars have a clarity denied to other parts of the country. Under a similar starry night, Mary and Joseph walked on their journey to Bethlehem.

I hear the admonitions of: clothe the naked, forgive the trespasser, feed the hungry, love your enemy, and today, don’t separate children from their families.

While a student at Carrillo Elementary from 1948 to 1952, I participated in Las Posadas, where we re-enacted the pilgrimage of Mary and Joseph to Bethlehem. Dressed as angels and peasants and carrying lanterns, candles, crooks, and the nacimiento, we sang songs of pilgrims seeking shelter as we traveled the streets of Barrio El Jardín. We were turned away at homes along the way, denied refuge, until one home finally welcomed us in.

Forced to leave circumstances of poverty, war, gang violence and extortion to find a safe place for their families, migrants and refugees identify with these pilgrims.

Las Posadas, a tradition that enriches the Tucson community, helps make Tucson different.

Plácido Álvarez Trejo

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

