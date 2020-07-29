Letter: Laser focus on herself
Before Sunday I would not have been able to tell you who was the Arizona State Treasurer. I know her now because of her unbelievable op-ed. Ignoring 140,000 dead Americans, a non-existent plan to combat the corona virus, an economy in the toilet, diminished standing of the United States in the world, she is so proud of the Trumpian fiscal responsibility that has enabled her family to be successful. Her grandparents started their business under a Democratic President but Trump, not American democracy, gets her praise. I don't see in her article any word about the restaurants, gyms, spas, salons, bars, and others, possibly small businesses like her grandparents, that have failed because of Trump's lack of action on the corona virus. Like Trump, she doesn't care about them; she only cares about the family business.

Marilyn Pollow

