Letter: Last Chance to Stop Voter Suppression Laws
Last Chance to Stop Voter Suppression Laws

There are only 2 weeks left for registered voters to sign petitions to reject three heinous voter suppression laws and refer them to the ballot. If you like receiving an early ballot in the mail, you should sign because unless you submit your early ballot in every single election over a 4-year period of time - including all primaries, and local elections - you will be removed from the early ballot list - even if you vote in person! If you take the constitutionally protected secrecy of your ballot seriously, you should sign because the new law requires personally identifying information to be printed on your ballot! And there is a whole lot more that you may want to refer to the voters to decide. Call me for information on where to sign, 520-245-0258.

Merrill Eisenberg

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

