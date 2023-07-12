Thank you to David ben Avram for finally providing a clear definition of 'woke'. I've been confused, because its meaning changes with every politician that uses it, so it becomes useless the moment it's defined. Now I hope that Mr. ben Avram will define 'weaponize' for us, so that word can be retired in disgrace from the public forum. As it stands, 'weaponize' seems to be used to describe any government agency caught doing its job. I will shed no tears for 'weaponize'.