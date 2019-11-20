My wife and I attended "The Last Night of Ballyhoo." To our dismay we read the review in your paper this morning. Dismayed because we could not disagree more.
The subject matter was provocative and timely.
My wife is of German Jewish ancestry. I am firmly connected to my Russian Jewish roots. Our resonance came from those sensitivities.
The review stated, "...the laughter was thin ... and the laughter was needed." Perhaps that reflected the reviewer's discomfort with the importance of Mr. Uhry's intention and her need for relief.
The reviewer does acknowledge and give credit where due, but I think too sparingly. The student-actors did a more than competent job presenting the embodiment of their characters.
What is "mastery?" For most, it requires decades of repeated and intentional practice. For some it never occurs because they lack the courage to step forward and connect with their passion.
These student-actors were willing to step forward and express their passion for their art and be seen
Howie Adams
Northeast side
