Letter: Latinos appreciate Democratic values

Re: the Aug. 12 letter "Latinos fleeing Democratic party."

Latinos and Catholics are not monolithic in their thinking. I am a bilingual, bicultural Social Worker, went to Catholic schools 11 years, am pro-choice, and lived/worked in Tucson over 70 years. I worked with many disadvantaged and underrepresented populations, and as such, take umbrage at the assumptions and misconceptions stated in this letter. The majority of communities of color that I have interfaced with are grateful for healthcare access, voting right, educational opportunities, etc., all resources that Republicans are trying to cut/gut/take away...

We need both parties; what concerns me are people that believe "the big lie"...

Regarding open borders - they are not. Migrants who enter illegally are arrested and prosecuted in federal court every day.

The term "machismo" is often misunderstood. These men have courage, honor, dignity, and want what is best for their families. They have not forgotten what is is like to receive help, and are willing to give a helping hand to others when needed.

Linda V. Otero

Green Valley