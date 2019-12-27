Letter: Laugh before you cry

Re: the Dec. 33 article "During the holidays, don't forget those who are grieving."
Steve Kozachik reminds us not to forget those who are grieving. Years ago Joe Biden’s wife and small child were killed in an auto accident and, more recently, one of his sons died of illness. As Vice President he addressed a group of mother and fathers, wives and husbands, sons and daughters who had lost loved ones in combat. He said, “I promise you this, there will come a time, I promise you, when you think of them you’ll laugh before you cry."
Kenney Hegland
Midtown
