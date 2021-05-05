 Skip to main content
Letter: Laughing Stock of the Nation
Letter: Laughing Stock of the Nation

Every day, I read or listen to the shenanigans the Republicans are pulling on the recount of votes in Maricopa County (can’t be called an audit). Inexperienced pro DJT supporters given all the ballets and voting machines without impartial supervision.

Arizona is a wonderful place to live but I am getting tired of the daily ridicule from the local and national newspapers and local and national news programs.

Wouldn’t be better to read or listen to positive news about the state instead hearing “did you hear what they did now” about the Republicans in the State Legislator.

Let us get our state moving forward.

PS: GET VACINATED

James McLin

East side

