Letter: Laura Conover, a wise choice for County Attorney

As a retired UA law professor, I support Laura Conover for Pima County Attorney. Ms. Conover was my student, and for 18 years I have followed her career closely. She is talented, experienced, well respected, thoughtful and deeply decent.
Ms. Conover knows how our current county criminal justice system ruins lives, fractures families and destroys neighborhoods. She knows how we spend millions to lock people up, while pinching pennies in education, drug treatment, and after-school programs. She cares deeply about victims and she is no Pollyanna when it comes to violent crime.
Ms. Conover’s opponents are both long-time prosecutors who have spent their careers supporting the mandatory sentences, rigid charging policies, and budget priorities that place our county among the nation's leaders in mass incarceration. This failure of imagination and action is unacceptable.
For a change here in Pima County, I will vote for Laura Conover.
Suzanne Rabe
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!