Letter: Laura Conover County Attorney

I am voting for Laura Conover for County Attorney. The County Attorney is by far the most influential local office on the issue of how everyday citizens will be policed in their community, our community. This is the office that decides who, when and how to charge criminal suspects for state crimes up to and including murder. The County Attorney in Minneapolis is the one who delayed in charging the policemen who murdered George Floyd and still allows three accomplices to walk free. The County Attorney in Glynn County Georgia failed to charge the white supremacists who murdered Ahmaud Arbey. Laura Conover is the reform candidate. Her opponents are both long term prosecutors who are entrenched in the "protect cops" culture that exists across this nation. Maybe her opponents won't continue the same old same old. But we cannot afford to risk business as usual in this election. Vote for Laura Conover.
Joel Ireland
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
