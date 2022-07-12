Letter: Laura Conover Deserves Fair Treatment

What is it with Tim Steller's negative attitude toward Laura Conover? I like both of them very much, and I think Steller needs to reconsider. After all, Laura will likely face pressure from Phoenix for being an outspoken advocate of choice – and we need to stand with her. Further, she replaced a draconian and adversarial predecessor as Pima County attorney and inherited an office filled with entrenched holdovers and an understaffed unit on Conviction and Sentencing Integrity. There are sufficient facts in Tim Steller's July 10 column to support a very different narrative from his. Alternatively the story could have been about partially successful justice reform where a man is still incarcerated after 15 years even though he was convicted with inadequate representation, questionable witnesses, and a jury that barely deliberated. Or, it could be about a county attorney trying hard to serve fairly against heavy resistance.