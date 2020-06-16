Letter: Laura Conover for County Attorney

As a young person and a member of this country’s most diverse generation yet, I value cultural competence- the ability to navigate relationships between cultures effectively. This is particularly important in the office of Pima County Attorney, in a county that is 49% people of color.
Among the candidates running for that seat, only one shows that she has any cultural competence: Laura Conover. She is bilingual, allowing her to bridge the language gap between Spanish speakers and government offices. She has been a public defender, giving legal representation to those who cannot hire a lawyer to defend themselves, people who, due to our broken justice system, are overwhelmingly people of color. Both her opponents, on the other hand, work for the very office that prosecutes these people. This experience gives Laura the competency needed to navigate the diverse cultures of Pima County. Vote Laura Conover for Pima County Attorney.
El'ad Nichols-Kaufman
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
