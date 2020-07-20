Letter: Laura Conover for county Attorney
Letter: Laura Conover for county Attorney

Laura Conover is the best choice for Pima County Attorney.

Some of the many reform issues Laura supports are ending cash bail and mandatory sentencing - which disproportionately affects the most vulnerable, and ending the prosecution of children in adult court. Laura knows first hand how our current criminal justice system ruins lives and breaks families.

In recommending an opponent, the Star omitted critical information which they knew didn't support it's faulty choice. The Star's candidate states that he's against the death penalty. Yet, prior to his candidacy, he signed a warrant seeking the death penalty in one of his cases.

He boasts that the current County Attorney and her associates endorse him. Experience is important, but the kind of experience matters. Arizona has the fourth highest imprisonment rate in the nation, despite a drop in crime rate. Your candidate has been a supporter of policies that hurt our community. We need a break from the same failed practices of the past 24 years.

Donna Goodhart

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

