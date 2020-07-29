Letter: Laura Conover for Pima County Attorney

I write to endorse Laura Conover for Pima County Attorney.
There have been but two Pima County Attorneys in the past 40 years and they shared the same prosecutor philosophy. That philosophy resulted in policies that promoted the prosecution of low level drug crimes and an over emphasis on seeking the death penalty. All three candidates say they want to change these policies, but Laura Conover is the only one who has not been working to implement these very policies for many years. The changes needed in the County Attorney’s Office can only be made by someone with “new eyes” who is not a product of the system that needs changing.
The position of County Attorney is not that of a courtroom trial attorney but an administrator who sets policy and manages an entire staff of trial attorneys. A good administrator hires the best people, trains them well and trusts them with the discretion to do their jobs. Good management will reduce the high turnover rate in the County Attorney’s Office. Laura Conover is the right person to break with the past and lead this office forward in a new direction to better serve Pima County.
John Leonardo
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!