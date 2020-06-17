Letter: Laura Conover fresh voice clear choice

There is nothing worse than expecting a different result from the same actions. This is what will happen in the County Attorney race if nothing changes. We need a new and fresh perspective which is in keeping with the different and unsettled times we are living in. Laura Conover is the fresh voice and fresh perspective. Bilingual, and a nearly native Tucsonan, Laura has the skill set and the perspective to lead and to change the long held direction of this office into one which represents and protects the citizenry of Pima County more completely and fully than present. We need a candidate who is a manager of people and an attorney. Not another attorney who wants to continue things status quo. Look into Laura and you will find the exact person suited for this job at the time of great change in our community. Laura is already proving herself qualified with key endorsements. Conover is the one!
Rick Small
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
