Letter: Laura Conover Should Resign
Re: the July 4 article "Employee exodus falls to Conover."

Tim Steller’s recent report disclosing the mass exodus of experienced attorneys from the Pima County Attorneys Office is not only shocking but alarming. I doubt many voters grasped Ms. Conover's plans for this critical office and her apparent lack of experience in running a large organization when they voted for her. These departures indicate that Ms. Conover lacks the management skills necessary to run such an essential office. Experience is invaluable to a county attorney’s office, and we’ve lost that with the capable attorneys who have left. Who will fill that void? Will inexperienced attorneys fail to get the convictions they should for child molesters, rapists and murderers? Yes, compassion in law enforcement is appropriate, but so is enforcing the law and protecting the public from predators. Ms. Conover has apparently failed at effectively managing the personnel in the office, and that is a failure to all Pima County residents. If she truly believes in public service, she’ll resign.

James Tuthill

Oro Valley

