 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Laura Conover

  • Comments

While at Saint Augsutine I looked at the left over programs from the Red Mass (Mass for those in the legal position)

I was stunned that Laura Conover was part of the mass (she gave a prayer intention during the prayers of the faithful)

I was shocked. After all she is a propoent of abortion which a mortal sin in the the eyes of the Catholic Church. Also Ms. Conover as a student at the U of A wrote it was a shamful time to be a catholic at the height of the sexual abuse revelations.

Too think the Catholic won't allow gay people a part in the mass, yet they let this "catholic" participate

Nick Riveria

South side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Justices

As you fill out your early mail-in ballots, remember the importance of Arizona justices. One can see how SCOTUS and Trump's judge Aileen Canno…

Letter: CFSD Propositions

The Catalina Foothills School District community has a long history of supporting bonds to build and maintain our schools and small but vital …

Letter: Greg Taylor for PCC

Those folks who serve on local governing and non-profit boards do so without financial compensation and often without appreciation. They face …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News