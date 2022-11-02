Letter: Laura Conover

While at Saint Augsutine I looked at the left over programs from the Red Mass (Mass for those in the legal position)

I was stunned that Laura Conover was part of the mass (she gave a prayer intention during the prayers of the faithful)

I was shocked. After all she is a propoent of abortion which a mortal sin in the the eyes of the Catholic Church. Also Ms. Conover as a student at the U of A wrote it was a shamful time to be a catholic at the height of the sexual abuse revelations.

Too think the Catholic won't allow gay people a part in the mass, yet they let this "catholic" participate

Nick Riveria

South side