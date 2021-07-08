 Skip to main content
Letter: Lauraconover

With the recent articles about Laura Conover let's hope the next time she is up for election the Republicans have a candidate who is willing to enforce justice and understand offenders are not victims and should be held accountable and hugged and cuddled. Has anyone asked what law enforcement thinks of the new policy especially since ms.conover brother is a highly ranked tpd officer. People need to be held accountable for their action or we might be the new portland

Nick Riverea

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

